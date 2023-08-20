Real Madrid storm past Almeria with resounding 3-1 victory fueled by Bellingham's brilliance

Real Madrid's English midfielder Jude Bellingham (C) struck his second and third goals for the club at Almeria. AFP

Newcomer Jude Bellingham propelled Real Madrid to a thrilling comeback victory against Almeria, securing a 3-1 triumph in La Liga.

The English midfielder, who recently joined the Spanish giants for a substantial fee, showcased his prowess with a spectacular brace, demonstrating his swift adaptation to the club's style of play.

Bellingham's impact was immediate, as he swiftly cancelled out Almeria's early lead with a well-placed finish, complementing his debut goal from the previous weekend.

The absence of Karim Benzema, who left the club during the summer, has been quickly filled by the dynamic midfielder, who now boasts three goals in his first two appearances in the Madrid white.

Setting the pace for the match, Bellingham not only showcased his scoring prowess but also displayed his ability to create opportunities for his teammates. His synergy with fellow attackers, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr, was evident in the newly adopted 4-4-2 formation.

Vinicius Jr further solidified Real Madrid's victory with a dazzling strike from just inside the box, sealing the victory at 3-1. The Brazilian's goal was a testament to the team's collective strength, which is now thriving under Bellingham's influence.

Reflecting on his performance, Bellingham expressed his enthusiasm for his new environment and the high-caliber teammates surrounding him. "I feel really comfortable with these players and I'm learning every day," he remarked. The promising midfielder acknowledged the supportive atmosphere within the squad, attributing his impressive start to the season to the collective effort.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti praised Bellingham's rapid adaptation to La Liga and the club's playing style.

"He is adapting very well to La Liga, to our style, he's very good," Ancelotti noted. With Bellingham's contributions and the team's seamless adjustment, Real Madrid temporarily claims the top spot in La Liga, with a promising start to the season.