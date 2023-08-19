Sam Asghari unveils 'STARTLING' details on why his marriage with Britney Spears failed

Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari decided to end his marriage because of the singer's erratic behaviour plunged to an all-time low, sources have claimed.



The actor, 29, confirmed he'd split from the singer, 41, on Thursday after 14 months of marriage, and filed for divorce last month.

Now, it's been claimed that Sam walked away from the relationship after Britney's behaviour became increasingly volatile, with a source saying she would 'rant and shout at staff while making ridiculous demands'.

It comes after Britney broke her silence on the split by admitting she's 'shocked' her marriage is over, but 'couldn't take the pain anymore.'

A source told the The U.S. Sun: 'Her behaviour has become concerning and everyone is worried about her.

'She has been acting increasingly erratic and is in a vulnerable state. Sam was bearing the brunt and it proved too much. It's all plunged to a new low and is sad to see.'

Another source shared that Britney had a 'weird' obsession with knives and throw them at walls and hide them around the house.

Britney broke her silence over her split from Sam on Friday.

'I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly!!!' she captioned a video of herself dancing in her living room. 'In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!!'

She continued: 'I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it's far from reality and I think we all know that!!!'

The mother-of-two went on to admit that she 'would love to show' her 'emotions and tears' online, but always feels the need to 'hide' her 'weaknesses.'

Her post comes after claims that Britney got physical with Sam several times during their relationship and, once, allegedly gave him a black eye as he slept.



