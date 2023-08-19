By removing block option, Elon Musk's X faces delisting from app stores

The image represents the logo of social media platform X. — Unsplash

Elon Musk said that X, formally known as Twitter will no longer let its users block accounts except in DMs, rising to the possibility of the platform getting delisted from app stores.

The controversial move by Musk has caused an immense uproar on social media as removing the block feature will no longer protect X users from unwanted messages, spam, trolls and online harassment.

Moreover, removing the feature will also result in a violation of the guidelines of Google's PlayStore and Apple's App Store, which could delist platform X.

Why is the block feature important to X users?

Blocking is a feature that assists X users in "restricting specific accounts from contacting them, seeing their posts, and following them." Users can choose how they wish to connect on the site thanks to this feature, which also works to prevent bullying and stalking.

Twitter users can block other accounts so that they can no longer follow them, view their tweets, or find them. A person cannot examine the list of followers, likes, or blacklisted users. The other user cannot be tagged in a photo by a blocked user. In addition, blocking someone means they can no longer send you direct messages.

If Musk proceeds to remove the blocking feature, all of these user-friendly functions will be gone. The billionaire has asserted that X will continue to permit DM blocking. Musk tweeted on Friday, "Block is going to be erased as a "feature," except for DMs."

How X may violate the rules of app stores?

By deleting the blocking feature, Twitter may run afoul of the rules and conditions set forth by the App Store and PlayStore regarding user-generated content.

User-generated material (UGC) is required to be moderated by apps containing it. These apps include X (Twitter), Facebook, and Threads according to Google PlayStore. UGC is defined by Google as user-generated content (UGC) that is accessible to "at least a subset of the app's users" and is added to an app by users.

Apple's App Store also outlines specific guidelines for apps that showcase or contain user-generated content. According to the App Store, these applications must have "the capability to block abusive users from the service," "a method for filtering objectionable material from being posted to the app," and "a mechanism for reporting offensive content and timely responses to concerns."

If these guidelines are broken, X may lose its place in app stores.