Kriti Sanon gets candid about 'Nepotism' in Bollywood

Kriti Sanon, the gifted Bollywood actor best recognised for her role in the 2014 film Heropanti, has opened up about her experiences as an outsider in the industry.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, she discussed nepotism and how it impacted her career. Let's take a deeper look at Sanon's journey and planned projects as she celebrates her 33rd birthday on July 27.

Kriti Sanon has worked on several successful films since her debut, including Dilwale, Raabta, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, and Housefull 4. She was most recently seen in Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush, which received mixed reviews after its June release.

Talking about her career aspirations and the challenges she faced, Sanon revealed, “I’m very ambitious and I know that I have the potential to do a lot more. I want to work with certain A-list directors. So I have got great opportunities but if I compare, there are a few more which I really want and I’d love to have. The difference is still there. I don’t mind reaching out to directors. If I had been from a film family, I would not have to reach out.”

Sanon highlighted that despite being replaced by star kids in certain films, she remains focused on her work. “It irritates you a little bit and you feel bad. What else can you do beyond a point? But everyone has their own share of successes or failures. Things happen or don’t happen for a reason. Sometimes, I didn’t get a film I really wanted to do and then, it hasn’t worked as well. So maybe, some of it was for good,” she added.

Sanon has an interesting slate of projects coming up in the near future. She will appear in The Crew, which also stars Kareena Kapoor and Tabu. Ekta and Rhea Kapoor are producing the film.

Sanon is also working on an untitled project with Shahid Kapoor. She will also act in Ganapath, directed by Vikas Bahl and starring Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff, which is planned to be released this year.