Justin Bieber breaks silence on split rumors from manager Scooter Braun

Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun

Justin Bieber has refuted claims he is parting ways with longtime manager Scooter Braun.

Earlier today, Aug. 18, rumors surfaced the Baby singer was on the verge of breaking his partnership with Braun after the twosome hadn’t “spoken in months,” according to Puck News.

However, spokespeople for both the parties denied the baseless speculations in a statement to Page Six.

Despite reports of a fall-out, Braun remained unbothered by it, nonchalantly posting glimpses from his life on socials.

“Love,” he captioned his latest update on Instagram, which featured a photo dump from a vacation with his friends, including Usher.

Bieber has been linked to Braun since the very beginning – it was the latter who brought the Yummy singer into the spotlight after discovering his videos on YouTube all the way back in 2006.

Besides Bieber, Braun has managed several A-list celebrities, including Taylor Swift, with whom he has been in a feud over the ownership of her music.

Addressing the controversy during an interview in 2022, the manager confessed his part in letting the Grammy winner down.

“The regret I have there is that I made the assumption that everyone — once the deal was done — was going to have a conversation with me, see my intent, see my character and say, ‘Great, let’s be in business together,’” he told Jay Williams at the time.

“I made that assumption with people that I didn’t know … [and] I can never make that assumption again. I can’t put myself in a place of, you know, arrogance to think that someone would just be willing to have a conversation and be excited to work with me.”