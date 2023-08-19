Angelina Jolie drops jaws as she steps out with her loved ones in NYC

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie stunned onlookers during her latest outing in New York City with her and Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne and son Pax on Friday.



The 48-year-old Oscar-winning actress put on a stylish display in white dress and blazer as she strolled with her loved ones in the city.

The Maleficent star dazzled in a flowing white dress, teamed with a tailored cream blazer and nude heels. She styled her famous locks in soft waves and she wore chic shades and a radiant palette of make-up to elevate her look.

The acting diva also carried a patterned handbag as she walked alongside her stylish daughter and son.

Pax, 19, looked dashing in a white graphic print sweater, teamed with a black crossbody bag and Converse, completing the look with shades.

While, "The Mr. & Mrs. Smith" star's 15-year-old daughter Vivienne also looked effortlessly chic in stunning outfit.

Angelina Jolie's latest sighting comes just two days after she revealed about hiring Vivienne to be her assistant as she produces the musical adaptation of The Outsiders.