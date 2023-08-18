Dolly Parton’s ‘Let It Be’ reunites Beatle’s Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr

Dolly Parton is reuniting the Beatles.



On her brand-new cover of the Beatles' timeless 1970 single Let It Be, Dolly Parton brings together the two surviving members of the band.

On Parton's cover, Paul McCartney adds vocals, piano, and drums, Ringo Starr plays the drums alongside Peter Frampton on guitar and Mick Fleetwood adds extra percussion.

Ahead of Parton’s expected 30-track album Rockstar, Let It Be is the latest song to be released, which she markets as her long-promised first “rock album.”

The record, which is slated to be out on Nov. 17, stars several celebrity guests including Elton John, Pink, Sting, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow and more.

Stevie Nicks, Lizzo, Chris Stapleton, Simon Le Bon, John Fogerty, Melissa Etheridge, Michael McDonald, Richie Sambora, Ronnie McDowell, Debbie Harry, Steve Perry, Pat Benetar, Ann Wilson and the Jordanaires are other music stars with cameos on the album.

Parton’s Rockstar album feature 9 original songs, with 21 songs being covers of famous rock songs.

Rockstar is compliance to Parton’s promise to release a rock-themed album after being nominated for and getting into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, to which she responded that the honour would feel better if she had an original rock album to her name.

Parton says on the release of Let It Be, “Well, does it get any better than singing ‘Let It Be’ with Paul McCartney who wrote the song? Not only that, he played piano! Well, it did get even better when Ringo Starr joined in on drums, Peter Frampton on guitar and Mick Fleetwood playing percussion. I mean, seriously, how much better does it get? Thanks guys!”

Listen to Let it be below:





