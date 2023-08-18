13 dates? Vanessa Feltz shares how she feels about dating after split from Ben Ofoedu

Vanessa Feltz has given her two cents on dating men as she's been on 13 dates after her split from her cheating fiancé Ben Ofoedu.

The broadcaster, 61, has joined the Celebs Go Dating lineup in a bid to find love again, and on Friday confessed that the process has been 'damn difficult.'

Speaking to Josie Gibson and Andi Peters on This Morning, Vanessa said that when a date doesn't go well it is akin to 'wading through treacle,' and was tight-lipped on whether she's kept in touch with any of her male suitors.

Vanessa's appearance on the E4 reality show comes after she split from her long-time fiancé Ben Ofoedu, 51, in January.

She and Ben Ofoedu were engaged for more than sixteen years.

The star of This Morning ended her relationship with Singer Ben at Christmas after discovering that the latter had cheated on her multiple times throughout the duration of their relationship.

Vanessa said: 'I think dating is damn difficult. I've not done it for 17 years. I wouldn't sit here and pretend it's a breeze and a blast.

'When it's not going well it's like wading through treakle. But when you meet someone it can be easy it can be bliss.

Grilled on whether she's tested any dating snaps, she added: 'I've never done it. I've never swiped left and right. I don't have the apps. I'm hoping someone introduces me to someone nice at some point.'

Admitting she'd only seen one episode of the show before she signed up, Vanessa laughed off the prospect of a romance with any of her Celebs Go Dating co-stars.

She added: 'Am I not old enough to be their mother or grandma - I was doing the maths. I did think gosh I'm a little more vintage and antique than they are.'