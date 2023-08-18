Prince Harry, Meghan Markle decide to move on from royal drama

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry begin new chapter of their lives

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have reportedly decided to make their own world on their own shoulders to earn wealth and praise together, giving up their past practices of indulging the royal family into controversy.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who relocated to the US after quitting the royal jobs in 2020, are finding new ways to get success after "distancing themselves" from the royal family, according to an expert.



Royal commentator Kieran Elsby told The Mirror that Meghan and Harry's upcoming series suggests as the couple have decided to move on from royal drama.



"Harry and Meghan are in a new chapter of their lives, distancing themselves from their former roles as senior members of the Royal Family," said Kieran Elsby.

The expert added: "It is critical that the public reception of "Heart of Invictus" enhances their public image in a positive light."

The commentator warned that they need Heart of Invictus to be a success, adding that it may eat all clean if the documentary creates any new royal drama.

Harry and Meghan's new documentary will focus on competitors taking part in Invictus Games and will become available on Netflix from August 30.

"By staying firm to their involvement in the games it will project an uplifting and positive message, Harry and Meghan can effectively begin a constructive narrative. This approach allows them to foster an atmosphere of unity and optimism and may be the start of a great tactical switch," the expert added.



Kieran claimed: "Harry's dedication to the Invictus Games has definitely earned him extensive admiration. The recently unveiled preview of "Heart of Invictus" is especially interesting, given the profound influence the Invictus Games have had on wounded veterans and their loved ones."