Conducting elections ECP's sole responsibility: caretaker minister

Newly-appointed caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on August 18, 2023. — Twitter/@geonews_urdu

Newly-appointed caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi has said that it is the Election Commission of Pakistan's sole (ECP) responsibility to conduct the upcoming general elections in the country.

"It is ECP's responsibility to hold elections. We will not remain a part of the government for a single minute whether they conduct polls within 90 days or in February," Solangi said in his maiden presser in Islamabad on Friday.

The caretaker information minister said that the interim government will hand over the power to the elected representatives if elections are held within 90 days.

A day earlier, the ECP announced the schedule of new delimitations to be carried out as per the new census approved by the Council of Common Interests (CCI) earlier this month.



The schedule showed that fresh delimitation will take nearly four months, meaning the general elections in the country cannot be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the provincial and national assemblies.

Solangi said that the interim government is only mandated to assist the electoral body in holding elections across the country, adding that it was not in the caretakers’ domain to decide when should the elections be held.

He added that the interim government is committed to complying with the directions of the ECP for transferring and posting of any individual, necessary to hold free and fair elections.

The interim information minister also assured the Election Commission of all possible assistance and cooperation to ensure transparent elections in the country.

The minister also expressed the resolve and determination of the caretakers to abide by their oath and discharge their responsibilities as per law and the Constitution.

'Interim govt's focus on better economy'

Solangi further said that the interim government's main priority will be to improve the economy, adding that the cabinet has decided to reduce its expenses.

Speaking about fuel prices, he said that Pakistan's deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) included several commitments including reduced subsidies.