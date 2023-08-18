Prince Harry, Meghan Markle shoot themselves in the foot in attempt to 'hurt' royal family

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle emerged as much-loved royal couple soon after their marriage in 2018, enjoying big public support to succeed until their one major decision that totally turned the table.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a lot of public support even when they said goodbye their royal roles, but this quickly ran out when the US-based couple served all their energy to 'hurt' the royal family.



Meghan and Harry, who are living in the US since their exit from the palace, seemingly harmed themselves and hurt the their fans by throwing 'trash bombs' at the royal family, according to an expert.

The Sussexes wasted no time to take swipes at the royals soon after relocating to Montecito in several tell-all interviews and TV shows.

During the bombshell chat with Oprah Winfrey, they alleged one royal made comments about the colour of Prince Archie's skin while the Duke alleged his elder brother Prince William of physically attacking him in "Spare".



A recent poll of Americans actually saw Kate Middleton's husband William crowned their favourite public figure. And the Mirror's royal editor Russell Myers believes the constant criticism is what has seen people's views on the Sussexes change.



"I think that the markers of what makes people a success in America is loyalty to your family and dedication to your love for your country and that’s the embodiment of these two [William and Kate], whilst keeping your counsel and not being rude about people," he told True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat.



The expert added: "I think that celebrity culture, not only in America but the UK, is pretty fickle and as much as people were willing Harry and Meghan to do well, to succeed, as soon they started throwing these trash bombs all over the place, and her trying to hurt the Royal Family, I think people pulled away from that."

Some other experts believe that the poll which William tops could point to the reception he will receive in New York when he visits as part of his Earthshot Prize next month.