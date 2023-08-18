Who Wants To Be A Millionaire postponed amid Meghan Markle column backlash

The new series of Jeremy Clarkson's Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? has been postponed till 2024 in a major ITV scheduling shake-up.

The show, which has already filmed its new run of episodes, was hit by the delay due to ITV's coverage of the Rugby World Cup this autumn.

Millionaire is just the latest programme to be hit by the World Cup-related delay, following hits Grantchester and The Jonathan Ross Show, which will now air next year.

It comes after host Jeremy Clarkson denied he'd been sacked from the show back in March, after his highly controversial newspaper column about Meghan Markle.

Clarkson took to Twitter to deny the claims, writing: 'I have not been sacked as host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.'

The former Top Gear host sparked a backlash after fantasizing in a newspaper column about the Duchess of Sussex being paraded through the streets naked while people threw 'excrement' at her, in an apparent reference to a public shaming scene from the fantasy TV series Game of Thrones.

Previously Jeremy also shared that he had emailed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to apologise for his explosive column against Meghan, in which he called for her to be paraded ‘naked’ across the UK.

The former Top Gear host, in his lengthy note, said that he was ‘really sorry, all the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head’.

Just hours later, Meghan and Harry issued a statement in response, saying: “On December 25, 2022, Mr. Clarkson wrote solely to Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. The contents of his correspondence were marked Private and Confidential.”



