Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott Share moments from Paris Trip After Engagement

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are celebrating their engagement in Paris.



The New Girl alum and Property Brothers star shared a sneak peek at their romantic vacation to Paris a few days after the couple announced their engagement.

The couple captioned a photo they posted on Instagram together on August 17 that showed them taking a selfie side-by-side in front of the Eiffel Tower with the phrase "Amour de ma vie." (Which in English translates as "love of my life").

Three days ago, the actress and HGTV presenter revealed he proposed to her after four years of dating.

Now, we get a sweet peek at their vacation. The couple gushed, "Forever starts now!!!" next to their Aug. 14 announcement photo, which showed Zooey holding up her distinctive ring.



The big proposal happened during a family vacation to Scotland, according to People, which also added that Zooey's son Charlie, 6, and daughters Elsie, 8, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik, were in the spotlight and played a part in the important event.

