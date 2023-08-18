Sam Asghari on finalizing his divorce with Britney Spears: ‘no exploitation’

Sam Asghari opened up about the iron-clad prenuptial agreement that had been making rounds online recently.

According to the latest report Asghari is set to miss out on a multi-million dollar payday during his divorce from Britney Spears, as a huge loophole in their prenuptial agreement has emerged.

The actor, 29, reportedly misses out on any money in the event of a divorce, as he and Britney were only married for 14 months, and the agreement stated he would get $1 million for every two years that they were married.

However, sources have told TMZ that while the prenup prevents Sam from receiving any spousal support, he could receive a one-off cheque from Britney to prevent him from sharing any 'embarrassing information' about their marriage.

It's thought that the prenup features an 'extensive confidentiality clause' that prohibits Sam from discussing his relationship with Britney.

Sam was reportedly planning to contest the prenup by requesting spousal support and attorney's fees, though he has denied this.

it's claimed that Britney and Sam's lawyers will negotiate, and it's likely that the singer will write a one-off cheque for several hundred thousand dollars to keep the confidentiality clause in place.

If Sam were the violate the agreement, he would have to return the money.

Sam had denied claims he's planning to contest his $10 million prenuptial agreement with Britney.

But Sam's representative Brandon Cohen has now denied these claims, telling The Hollywood Reporter: 'There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos.

'However, all these claims are false, and no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her.'

It comes after Sam broke his silence following the news that he is filing for divorce from his estranged wife.

In a statement to his Instagram account on Thursday, the actor, 29, wrote: 'After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.'

He continued: 'We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,' adding: 'S**t happens.'