Dolly Parton reveals how Miley Cyrus helped her with costumes for Rockstar cover

Dolly Parton has recently opened up about her amazing camaraderie with goddaughter Miley Cyrus.



Speaking on TalkShoprevealing, Dolly revealed that she was dependent on Miley for help with costumes for new album, Rockstar’s cover.

Dolly mentioned, “Miley said, ‘That’s an outfit that Steve Summers did. He does so many of my clothes. He did all the clothes for my rock photo shoot’.”

Dolly continued, “We talked about making it cool and having a rock vibe and getting a little risqué as much as I’m comfortable with. And I didn’t go as far as Miley might have but if I had her body I might have. Miley was very helpful.”

Dolly stated the Miley also “suggested the photographer who did all of these wonderful photos” for her.

“Also, when we did Wrecking Ball, the mashup with I Will Always Love You. Miley and I are very close. We talk about the music,” disclosed Dolly.

The musician noted, “Miley calls me every time she hears one of the new [songs]. She was going to come down and listen to the whole album with me and we still might do that at some point.”

“Cuz it doesn’t come out for a while. Miley’s always sending me good thoughts and good people. Finding pictures that she thinks I’d look good in an outfit and sends them to Steve and says ‘Make this for Aunt Dolly!’” added the singer.

For the unversed, Dolly is Miley’s godmother after she became close friends with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus