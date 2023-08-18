Sir Elton John relishes dinner with Kevin Spacey after actor found not guilty

Sir Elton John was spotted having dinner with him a few weeks after Kevin Spacey from House of Cards was declared not guilty of sexually assaulting four men.



Along with his partner David Furnish, the Rocketman star was called as a witness for the prosecution in the Hollywood actor's trial last month. And today, while dining with Kevin, the singer was caught on camera appreciating a band's performance of Elvis Presley's Suspicious Minds.

The Snugglers, a band, posted a video of themselves playing for the two celebrities at a table. While Sir Elton was engrossed in the music and living in the moment, Kevin was seen recording the singers.

"We had the chance to perform for those absolute legends: Sir @eltonjohn & @kevinspacey! In this clip Sir Elton is singing with us," the band captioned the post.

Attended by David Furnish, their supper took place at Petite Maison in Nice, France. After being found not guilty of sexually assaulting four men, Kevin ended his silence. In several suspected offences from 2001 to 2013, he was charged with being a "sexual bully" who "aggressively" groped other guys by the crotch.

Speaking to the media after the jury cleared him of nine sex charges, Kevin said he was "humbled" by the outcome.

"I'm imagining many of you can understand that there's a lot for me to process after what has just happened today," he said.

"But I would like to say that I'm enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached their decision and I am humbled by the outcome today."

"I also want to thank the staff in this courthouse, the security and all those who took care of us every single day, my legal team… for being here every day. And that’s all I have to say for the moment. Thank you very much." he said.