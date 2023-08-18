Pakistan Army rescues climbers stranded at Concordia, Shigar

The Pakistan Army Friday safely rescued a team of mountaineers stranded in the mountainous region at Concordia and Shigar.

The mountaineers included one local guide, one Polish climber, and four British mountaineers who were stuck at the sites since August 17.

British climbers George Hurst, David Cope, Stephen Ryan, and Darren Corby were stranded at the snow-capped Concordia range, while Adam, the Polish citizen, with his guide Muhammad Iqbal were trapped at Shigar — the mountain range at an altitude of about 17,000 feet.

After receiving information regarding the stranded mountaineers, the Pakistan Army took immediate action and began a rescue operation using army aviation helicopters.

All the climbers were rescued in critical condition with severe breathing problems. They were then provided timely medical aid by soldiers at the high altitude following the rescue operation.



The climbers, whose lives were saved, were grateful to Pakistan Army and acknowledged their efforts in the rescue mission.