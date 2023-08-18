Amitabh Bachchan dedicates special post to son Abhishek Bachchan after 'Ghoomer' releases

Amitabh Bachchan also has a cameo appearance in 'Ghoomer'

Amitabh Bachchan has dedicated a special post praising son Abhishek Bachchan, soon after the release of his latest sports-drama film, Ghoomer.

Amitabh lauded his son's journey and also expressed his admiration for the complexed characters his son has always chosen to portray on screen.

The Sholay actor took it to his Twitter and wrote: "Abhishek I can say this as a Father, yes, but also as a member of the fraternity we both belong to .. At this young age and in the time period, you have performed in the most complex characters in film after film .. all different convincing and all successful."

Abhishek also responded back to the tweet by writing: "Love you Pa."

The legendary actor watched the Dhoom actor's film Ghoomer twice, which left him awestruck. Soon after watching the movie, the veteran penned a review of his own over the sports film.

"So yes saw Ghoomer back to back twice .. Sunday afternoon .. and then at night again .. and the verdict is beyond mention .. simply incredible.. eyes have been in the aqua flow from the very first frame .. and when the progeny is involved, they flow copiously .. and each reaction has some wonder in their thoughts and words and deeds .. each notices something that is so endearing and appealing", wrote the Kon Banega Crorepati host.

R Balki's Ghoomer features Abhishek Bachchan, Angad Bedi, Shabana Azmi and Shivendra Singh, reports Pinkvilla.