'Trump's trial should wait until April 2024', lawyers propose

Ex-US President Donald Trump. — AFP

Donald Trump's legal team has requested that his election-meddling trial must wait until April 2026, saying that a large number of documents and evident legal questions would take months to process.



"This is an unprecedented case in American history. The incumbent administration has targeted its primary political opponent—and a leading candidate in the upcoming presidential election — with criminal prosecution," Trump's attorneys wrote in their filings.

"The administration has devoted tens of millions of dollars to this effort, creating a special counsel's office with dozens of employees, many of whom are apparently assigned full-time to this case and this case alone," they added.

Four accusations against Trump stemming from an alleged plot to tamper with the results of the 2020 presidential election were brought against him earlier this month.

The former president is charged in Special Counsel Jack Smith's indictment for conspiring with six other unidentified individuals exerting pressure on state authorities to rig the election and designate bogus alternate electors who would refuse to certify President Joe Biden's victory.

On August 3, the former president entered a not-guilty plea to the four charges, reported CBS.

The Smith team suggested a trial date of January 2, 2024, last week and said that it might take four to six weeks to complete.

"The government's objective is clear: to deny President Trump and his counsel a fair ability to prepare for trial," Trump's attorneys argued in a letter on Wednesday that Smith's team had years to investigate and compile the evidence, proposing that the former president should be given more time "equal to the time spent investigating" by the government.

After Trump declared his candidature for president in November 2022, Smith was chosen to manage the ongoing inquiry.

All accused were given until August 25 to surrender, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis suggested March 4 as a probable trial date.

However, the complexity of the case may cause a delay. As a consequence, an arraignment has been scheduled for the upcoming weeks.

Trump has vehemently denied any culpability in the matter.

Trump's suggested trial schedule will move forward with months of pre-trial hearings and dates that span from the year 2023 to 2026, as soon as the jury selection will begin.



