Maui emergency chief resigns after failing to sound sirens during wildfires

Herman Andaya, head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency on September 14, 2021. — AFP/File

A day after defending his decision not to sound sirens amid approaching wildfires that led to record deaths, NBC reported that Maui's top emergency management official announced his resignation on Thursday.

According to a county spokesperson, the resignation of Herman Andaya, the administrator of the Maui Emergency Management Agency, was effective immediately.

Maui County, on Thursday, said that Andaya had submitted his resignation "effective immediately," citing health reasons, which was approved by Mayor Richard Bissen accepted.

“Given the gravity of the crisis we are facing, my team and I will be placing someone in this key position as quickly as possible and I look forward to making that announcement soon,” Bissen said.

Last week, horrific wildfires devastated the historic West Maui town of Lahaina killing more than 100 people and leaving thousands of buildings, many of them residential, in ruins.

According to Andaya, the agency's protocol to warn of brushfires had been to send messages to cell phones and through television and radio instead of the use of sirens.



However, residents fleeing the affected regions described that as they had no alternate way to receive such emergency alerts due to power outages in many areas since early that morning, they had to leave the area with little more than what they could grab.

Andaya said during a press conference that he decided not to sound the sirens, a decision he did not regret, as the fire approached because he feared coastal residents would have fled inland, toward the flames.

“The public is trained to seek higher ground in the event that the siren is sounded,” he said, noting that sirens are used primarily for tsunamis.

“Had we sounded the siren that night, we were afraid that people would have gone mauka,” Andaya said, using a word meaning “to the mountainside.”

“And if that’s the case, then they would have gone into the fire,” he said.

Based on previous records show, Andaya seemed to have downplayed the use of sirens, repeatedly describing them as a “last resort” in recent years.

Additionally, while attending a meeting in 2020, he revealed that the island had over 70 sirens out of which only 58 worked during the most recent monthly test, as he claimed that the process to fix them was "slow" and that there were other ways to notify the public during emergencies.

While Andaya addressed the press conference, a fire official responded that the sirens were "still important" during major emergencies when power and phones might be down.

“Sorry, I don’t mean to diminish the value of sirens,” Andaya responded. “I totally agree with you, chief, that the sirens are important.”