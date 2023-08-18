Christina Aguilera rides mobility scooter at Disneyland, nursing knee injury

Christina Aguilera sports chic look at Disneyland amidst knee injury.

Christina Aguilera was spotted riding a mobility scooter at Disneyland, while commemorating her daughter Summer's ninth birthday.



Christina Aguilera donned a vibrant white and pink tie-dye t-shirt, featuring the words 'we heart Summer' emblazoned across her chest, as they enjoyed the attractions at the Anaheim, California theme park.

Sources close to the Burlesque star disclosed that Aguilera's use of the electric wheelchair was due to a minor knee injury.

Opting to rest her knee and prevent further strain, she wisely chose the scooter to navigate the park's expanse.

Despite the setback, insiders conveyed to TMZ that her spirit remained undaunted, and she reveled in the magic of the Happiest Place on Earth.

Aguilera's family and friends joined in on the cheerful theme, sporting the same tie-dye shirts as the pop sensation, including her longtime partner, Matthew Rutler.

The day before, she had showcased her motherly love by inviting her daughter onto the stage during a lively performance, marking the milestone in a memorable way.

Beneath her casual cap, the 42-year-old singer gathered her platinum blonde tresses into a stylish ponytail, epitomizing effortless sophistication.



