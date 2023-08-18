Kellie Pickler reflects on 'beautiful lesson' taught by late husband Kye Jacobs

Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs had been together since 2008

Kellie Pickler is finally learning to live without her husband Kyle Jacobs, six months after his death.

The 37-year-old singer spoke out for the first time, months after Jacobs committed suicide at the age of 49.

In a statement to People, Pickler expressed her gratitude to close friends and family, the fans and supporters, who have been by her side through the difficult time.

“One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still,'" she said. “I have chosen to heed his advice.”

“Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way,” the country star continued. “It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers.”

The radio host revealed she is also planning a private memorial service for her husband, which will occur later this fall.

On Feb. 17, Jacobs passed away of suicide at the couple’s home in Nashville.

Pickler reportedly called 911 after she was unable to find the late singer at home after she woke up that morning.

Autopsy reports confirmed Jacobs didn’t have any drugs in his system at the time of death.

Pickler and Jason were together for nearly two decades.