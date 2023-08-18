Octavia Spencer WARNED Britney Spears against Sam Asghari years ago

Fans are convinced Octavia Spencer had seen the ongoing Britney Spears-Sam Asghari debacle longtime current.

In a resurfaced comment of Spencer under the announcement of Spears’ engagement to Asghari, the actress had advised the singer to make her then-future beau sign a pre-nuptial agreement.

“Make him sign a prenup,” The Help actress had written under September 2021 post of Spears announcing engagement to Asghari after five years of dating.

However, Spencer was forced to delete her comment following a deluge of backlash from the internet at the time.

“Y'all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke,” she explained at the time.

“My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain. I've reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of.”

Nevertheless, the now-deleted comment is being heralded by internet users after Sam filed for divorce from Britney over cheating allegations.

Not only this, the actor is contesting the pre-nuptial agreement they signed at the time of the wedding in hopes to get more money once the divorce is settled.

“THROWBACK! She got dragged for this, but @octaviaspencer is like an Auntie we all need in our lives,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after the divorce news surfaced.

“I hope Britney followed that advice,” another prayed.

“She might be the only famous person thats actually looking out for Britney,” a third stated.