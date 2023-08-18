Hurricane Hilary: California braces for first tropical storm in 84 years

California is on high alert as it braces for Hurricane Hilary - first tropical storm in 84 years. NBC

California is on high alert as it prepares for a rare event – the first tropical storm to hit the region in 84 years.

Hurricane Hilary, which rapidly intensified in the Pacific Ocean southwest of Mexico, is projected to bring heavy rain and potential flash flooding to the state, marking an unprecedented meteorological occurrence.

The last time California experienced a tropical storm was in 1939, making the impending arrival of Hurricane Hilary a historic event that has caught the attention of residents and officials alike.

As the storm strengthens and progresses, the California coastline is gearing up for potentially significant impacts. While Hilary is forecast to weaken before making landfall, its rainfall remains a significant concern. Forecasters predict that several months' worth of rain could fall within a short period, raising the risk of flash floods and other related hazards.

The impending deluge has prompted local authorities to take proactive measures, including issuing flood warnings and advising residents to be prepared. The storm's projected path has put areas along the coastline at particular risk, with Southern California and the Southwest region likely to face the brunt of the rainfall.

Weather experts and scientists have highlighted the unusual nature of this event, particularly in the context of the West Coast. Typically, the East Coast or the Gulf of Mexico is more prone to tropical storms and hurricanes, making the arrival of such a weather system on the West Coast a rare occurrence.

The potential impacts of Hurricane Hilary extend beyond immediate flooding risks. The storm's heavy rainfall could provide some relief to the drought-stricken region, helping to replenish water supplies and recharge groundwater levels.

Additionally, the increased cloud cover and precipitation are expected to bring a significant drop in temperatures, providing respite from the scorching heat that has characterised recent months.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center have cautioned that Hilary could escalate into a Category 4 hurricane, with sustained winds exceeding 130 mph. Presently positioned around 500 miles south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the hurricane has generated maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.

While the storm progresses northward along Mexico's Baja Peninsula, variations in its path could significantly influence the distribution of the heaviest rain and strongest winds across the United States. Hilary's rainfall may commence as early as Saturday in parts of the Southwest, with California potentially bearing the brunt of its impacts on Monday.

The looming threat of mudslides and flash flooding accompanies a general expectation of 3 to 6 inches of rain across Mexico's Baja Peninsula, especially in higher terrain. Despite the anticipation of Hilary weakening as it nears Southern California and the Southwest, the risk of substantial flooding remains high.

Southern California, alongside southern Nevada, faces the possibility of widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches from Saturday to Monday, with the most intense deluges predicted for Sunday and Monday. Some areas within this region could experience locally higher rainfall levels of up to 6 inches.

Furthermore, parts of Arizona, Central California, and northern Nevada could witness rainfall amounts ranging from 1 to 2 inches. Multiple consecutive days of heavy rainfall pose a growing flood threat, as the ground's capacity to absorb moisture becomes limited.