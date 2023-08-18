BLACK EYE: Sam Asghari details allegations of physical abuse by Britney Spears

Sam Asghari has reportedly detailed allegations of physical abuse by his newly estranged wife Britney Spears.

According to sources Britney once gave him a black eye as he slept.

Asghari, 29, reportedly told friends that the pop princess, 41, would attack him during their seven years together, according to TMZ.

Sources told the publication that there were numerous fights where security had to step in between the pair.

The model was reportedly left stunned after his then-wife started punching him as he was sleeping in their bed.

He was pictured with bruising on his arms and face earlier this year, with sources saying the dates coincide with the alleged attack.

Sources claim that Asghari was concerned with the Toxic stars' fascination with knives, which were littered across the singer's $11.8 million home in Thousand Oaks.

One told TMZ that Britney was 'was paranoid someone was going to get her, and she needed the knives as protection.'

The star is also accused of 'flying off the handle' at the smallest thing, which left Asghari terrified.

Sources revealed how Asghari thought he could 'save her', only to realize after 13 months of marriage that there may well be no chance of ever 'saving Britney'.

'The reality of life with Britney was that it was not fun and it's not a surprise at all that the marriage didn't last,' the insider shared.