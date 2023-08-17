Jessica Alba explains how therapy helps her daughters communicate effectively

Jessica Alba has recently elaborated on benefits of language therapy that have taught her daughters to communicate their needs effectively with the actress.

Speaking at the Honest Renovations screening in New York City on Wednesday, the actress shared her thoughts on parenting daughters.

While talking about daughters, Alba told PEOPLE, “They are at the age where their therapy is more individual, but it’s given them, I think, a language where they can communicate with me their needs differently.”

Alba, who shares two daughters and a son with Cash Warren, continued, “It's so nice to be able to give them the tools to be able to understand themselves better and to be able to really articulate their needs.”

“But when they were like ... 9, 10, 11, it was different. They didn't have the same kind of agency that they have now,” confessed the Sin City actress.

Alba shared that now, her daughters are like “Mom, I want to be able to talk to my therapist and you not always listen in”.

Dishing about her their personalities, the Fantastic Four star noted, “I would say they're all wildly different. They're all at different stages in life and they need something different from me.”

However, Alba pointed out that the one thing that is consistent “is my five-year-old gets jealous when I cuddle my 12-year-old or my 15-year-old”.

“My 12-year-old gets jealous when I cuddle the 15-year-old and the five-year-old. And my 15-year-old gets jealous when I cuddle the 12-year-old,” she added.