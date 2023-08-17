Kate Middleton tugs at Prince William's heartstrings with her sweet gestures

Kate Middleton knows the fun to pull at her husband Prince William's heartstrings with her stunning smile and awe-inspiring gestures.



Princess Kate surprised royal fans with weekend adventure as she stepped out at the Houghton Music Festival with Rose Hanbury, also leaving her husband Prince William repenting for not accompanying her to enjoy his wife's fun-filled mood.

The Princess of Wales, who secretly enjoyed a music festival with her and husband's friend Rose near her country home in Norfolk, is said to have sipped a spicy twist on a tequila-based favourite.



William's wife and her pals, according to the London Evening Standard, skipped the food trucks in favour of Turntable & Napkin, a festival restaurant. The outlet, citing source, reports that Princess Kate "was in high spirits, ordering spicy margaritas, eating affogato and speaking affably with the other members of her party.

"Her companions apparently carted in a huge, balthazar-sized bottle of AIX rosé and, together with Kate, left the festival restaurant staff a £700 tip."



Kate's surprising move, that left her fans in awe, might have tugged her loving husband William's heartstrings.

Reflecting on William and Kate's North America trip in 2011, body language expert Judi James claimed: "Kate has consistently used this ‘control’ gesture throughout her marriage to William and one reason why it is so potent and effective is that it is also so sweet and always so popular with her husband who will produce a totally complimentary body language response that suggests it’s a small power ritual that they both enjoy."

She went on saying: "William also produced one of his naughtiest, sexiest smiles ever," adding, "Kate has consistently used this ‘control’ gesture throughout her marriage to William and one reason why it is so potent and effective is that it is also so sweet and always so popular with her husband who will produce a totally complimentary body language response that suggests it’s a small power ritual that they both enjoy."