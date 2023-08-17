‘A Murder At The End Of The World’ gets new premiere date at FX

A Murder At The End Of The World finally got a specific premiere date.



The seven-episode limited series A Murder at the End of the World, which stars Emma Corrin, Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson, and Brit Marling, will premiere on FX on Tuesday, November 14.

Due to the Hollywood strikes, the Disney-owned network had previously moved the date from its original August 29 slot to November; now we have a precise date.

A Murder at the End of the World, a Marling and Zal Batmanglij production, stars Corrin as Gen Z tech adept hacker, Darby Hart, an amateur sleuth, and is set in the remote and isolated home of a reclusive billionaire.

Darby and eight other visitors are asked to attend a retreat at a far-flung and luxurious area by a reclusive billionaire (Owen). Darby must use all of her abilities to show that one of the other guests was murdered against a wave of opposing interests and before the killer claims another victim.

Along with Alice Braga and Edoardo Ballerini, the film also stars Joan Chen, Ral Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, and Louis Cancelmi.

FX Productions created the television series A Murder at the End of the World. Along with Andrea Sperling (Transparent), Melanie Marnich, and Nicki Paluga, Marling and Batmanglij serve as executive producers.

The documentary film The New York Times Presents: How To Fix a Pageant will also broadcast on FX in September. It premieres on FX on Friday, September 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, and it will stream on Hulu the next day.