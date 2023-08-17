'Hurt' Kim Kardashian 'still connected' to Kanye West despite Bianca Censori marriage

Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori reportedly left Kim Kardashian feeling hurt over their appearances

Kim Kardashian has seemingly not forgotten her past with her ex-husband Kanye West after it emerged that she is still hung-over from her marriage to the rapper.

Psychic and body language expert Inbaal Honigman told Mirror that the Skims founder, who is a Libra, has taken on the sign "perfectly" as she has been "elegant, peaceful and family-minded".

She added: "Kim’s perfect balance of beauty and brains, emotions and activism, are very appropriate for her sign."

While Kim was told that she would enjoy the remainder of the year with riches and new business ventures, the expert shared that her year would be marred by her past marriage with Kanye, who has been making headlines with his new wife Bianca Censori.

Reading her tarot cards Inbaal said: "For the summer of 2023, Kim gets The Moon Tarot card" which indicated "dreams, illusions and fantasies."

She elaborated that the reality TV star will be "moving forward, no matter how much it hurts" to witness Kanye West and his new wife Bianca frolicking the streets of Italy.

She added: "Kim is still connected to a love story from her past, and still feels sad thinking about what she left behind."

Regardless, Inbaal said that Kim "will push forward" and that the public will see "at least two new business ventures from the entrepreneur, one around the beauty industry like cosmetics, and another one the diet industry like a new shake blend".

"Kim gets the Princess of Disks Tarot card, which is a card of roots, femininity, and childbirth. She may be planning to spend time with elderly family members, on her mother’s side and perhaps even her late father's."