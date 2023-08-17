Interim federal cabinet takes oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Thursday administered oath to the interim cabinet in an impressive ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.
Among the ministers who took oath were Murtaza Solangi, Dr Umar Saif, Sarfraz Bugti, Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Gohar Ijaz, Jalil Abbas Jilani, Jamal Shah, Dr Nadeem Jan, Aneeq Ahmed, Muhammad Sami, Ahmed Irfan, and Anwar Ali Haider, Radio Pakistan reported.
