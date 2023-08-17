Aamir Khan gives justification to why 'pay gap' between male, female actors exists in industry

Aamir Khan was last seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan

Aamir Khan, in an old interview, justified why does pay gap between male and female actors exist in the film industry.

Khan's throwback interview clip has been going viral on Reddit, where he was asked to respond to why Bollywood actresses don't get paid the same amount of money as male stars.

The PK actor said: "See, in films, the fact of the matter is that your fee is connected to your ability to fill the theater. Now, yes, heroines work very hard, but so do cameramen. So do the light boys on set. All of us should be paid equally. Everyone works hard."

The interviewer, however, throws another question at Khan, asking him if he is comparing heroines to a light boy.

He denied, saying: "No, I’m comparing the heroine and the light boy and myself. I’m saying all of us are working hard. I’m working hard, so is a light boy. Why is he paid differently from me?"

The 3 Idiots star added: "It’s not because he’s a man or a woman. You’re confusing the issue there. The reason why you’re paid differently in cinema is because the market forces understand that you’re able to bring that much money back into a film."

"So, if I’m paid Rs. 10, it’s because I can bring back that money and more. If Rani can fill in more seats than I can, 101% she will be paid more than me. The market forces would make sure that she gets paid more than I do. So, it’s got nothing to do with your sex as a female or male. It is your ability to pull people in," added the actor.

Workwise, Aamir Khan was last seen making a special appearance in Kajol's heart touching film Salaam Venky. His last full-fledged film was Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan, reports News 18.