Jacqueline Fernandez receives 'major relief' in INR 200 crore money laundering case

Jacqueline Fernandez, who was accused of being involved in conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's INR 200 money laundering case, has finally received a major relief in the case.
Last year, Jacqueline was granted bail but as per new development, the Delhi Court has now to make a few alterations in the conditions of her bail.
The actress' nature of work requires a lot of travelling abroad, for which she had certain restrictions by the court. But the court has now decided to allow her to leave the country without permission now.
Special Judge Shailendra Malik told the court that Race 2 actress never violated any of her bail terms after ever. The court also noticed that she had been sincere to on her bail term. She had paid her taxes regularly and had respected all other bail terms.
The Kick actress previously filed an appeal requesting for permission to travel abroad. She claimed that the authorization for travel resulted in monetary loss and caused reputational consequences for her.
Therefore, the court decided to alter her bail conditions on the basis of her application.
Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi were accused of being involved in the money laundering case. According to Pinkvilla, both of them have recorded their statement.
