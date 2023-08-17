Jamie Foxx begins to feel 'himself again' after 'medical emergency' in April

Jamie Foxx is looking back into the toughest time of his life regarding his health scarcity.

The They Cloned Tyrone actor, 55, after his hospitalization, posted a message for his Instagram family telling them that he has finally started feeling himself again.

"You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light," he wrote next to a series of pictures of himself on Wednesday.

The Back in Action star showed appreciation for those who have extended their good wishes and shared that he has a lot of people to express gratitude for supporting him in his journey.

"U just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day… #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays," he added.

Soon after the Sleepless star published the post, the comment section was flooded with supportive comments, including one by Jeremy Renner, who wrote, "Bless you my friend !!!"



Tamar Braxton shared in an individual comment, "Brother I know that feeling!!! It only gets better from here! Thank God." Garcelle Beauvais commented, "God is amazing and so are you!."

Octavia Spencer chimed in with the same positivity noting, "Yes He is!!! Glad you’re better." Holly Robinson Peete extended her support by leaving a series of red heart emojis. Ludacris commented a gold crown emoji in support.