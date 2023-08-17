Will facilitate 'free, fair' elections in Pakistan, PM Kakar tells Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. — AFP/File

Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar reaffirmed his resolve to "facilitate a free and fair election process in Pakistan" late Wednesday night.

"The interim government will be assiduously working to facilitate a free and fair election process in Pakistan according to the Constitution," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The caretaker PM's remarks came in response to a congratulatory tweet by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who took to Twitter to congratulate Kakar for his new portfolio.

"Congratulations to new Pakistan Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar," Blinken wrote on X on Wednesday.

He further added: "As Pakistan prepares for free and fair elections, in accordance with its constitution and the rights to freedom of speech and assembly, we will continue to advance our shared commitment to economic prosperity."



PM Kakar responded a few hours later and wrote: "Thank you. The interim government will be assiduously working to facilitate a free and fair election process in Pakistan according to the Constitution.

He further added the importance of Pakistan's partnership with the US.



"[We] deeply value the shared commitment to economic prosperity, democracy and stability in the region," he added.

Kakar — a former senator and a leader of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) — took oath as the eighth caretaker PM on August 14, which also marked the country's 77th Independence Day.

In his term, which is longer than a regular interim PM's, Kakar will see the country through elections and also have to navigate through economic and political uncertainty with his team.

A day earlier, the United States said it was looking forward to working with the Kakar-led interim government.

"We look forward to working with the interim prime minister and his team as they prepare to hold elections," State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said during a press briefing on Tuesday.