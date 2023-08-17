Trump indictment: Fani Willis proposes Georgia case trial for March

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis first began investigating the former president in 2021. — AFP/File

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis proposed March 4, 2024, as the date for the trial of former US President Donald Trump on the accusations of interfering with elections and fabricating state business records.

The trial in March 2024 will take place in the midst of the Republican presidential primaries that year. A day before "Super Tuesday," when legislators from more than a dozen states and voters from Massachusetts and Maine to California and Texas will choose the next Republican nominee.

There have been no remarks from Trump's attorneys regarding the trial date, despite the fact that Trump is the current favourite to win the Republican nominee.

Trump and 18 other persons were charged by a grand jury in Fulton County on Tuesday with attempting to avenge Trump's loss to President Joe Biden in the state of Georgia in the 2020 presidential election.

The charge was the second this month to accuse Trump of attempting to tamper with the results of the 2020 presidential election, making it the fourth criminal case against him.

Willis said in her filing that she selected the dates “in light of defendant Donald Trump’s other criminal and civil matters pending in the courts of our sister sovereigns.”

She said the timetable she has proposed would not conflict with those other courts’ already scheduled hearings and trial dates.

All of the accused have already been given until noon on August 25 to present themselves at the Fulton County Jail, according to Willis. She also requested on Wednesday that the defendants' arraignment, or initial procedural hearing, take place the week of September 5.

In each of the four pending criminal charges against him, Trump has asserted his innocence.

His counsel has requested that any trial should be set for after the November 2024 presidential election.

The former president is due to go on trial in New York in March on numerous counts of falsifying company records in connection with an alleged hush money payment to an adult. The former president has a busy judicial schedule.

The federal case in which he is accused of illegally hoarding secret materials at his Mar-a-Lago residence and obstructing government efforts to restore them is also set for trial in May. It was brought by special counsel Jack Smith.

In the federal lawsuit involving Trump's attempts to rig the election, Smith's team is likewise pushing for a January 2 trial date.

The deadline for Trump's legal team to suggest their own trial date in that matter is this Thursday.

Public polls indicate that opinions on Trump and the criminal charges brought against him are polarised along partisan lines among the majority of Americans.

Before the Georgia charges were brought, an Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research poll found that 53% of Americans approved of the federal indictment against Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.