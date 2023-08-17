Britney Spears, Sam Asghari divorce underway amid ‘irreconcilable differences’: Details

Sam Asghari is moving ahead with divorce with Britney Spears as the actor filed the paperwork for the proceedings.

In documents obtained by TMZ, the actor, 29, has cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for divorce and has also asked the Grammy-winning musician to pay spousal support and his attorneys fees.

The filing also stated that Asghari “has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party.”

“There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to [Sam] at this time.”

Per his lawyer, Neal Hersh, Asghari may also contest their prenup and renegotiate in order to keep Spears’ secret.

Moreover, the separation date listed on the document is July 28 while the petition was filed on Wednesday, August 16.

Britney, 41, and Sam, 29, were together for seven years before the split. The two first met in 2016 on the set of her Slumber Party music video and quickly sparked a romance.

The pair got married in an intimate ceremony in June 2022 in their Californian home.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari prenup

According to an insider quoted by Us Weekly, Spears, 41, and Asghari, 29, signed an ironclad prenuptial agreement that tightly guards the singer’s estimated $60 million fortune.

Asghari will receive “$1 million per every two years” of their marriage, with a cap at $10 million after 15 years.

He also waived any claims to Spears’ music catalogue and his name isn’t on the deed of their shared home; instead, the pair agreed to put the house into a limited liability company or LLC.