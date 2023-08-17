Victoria Beckham looks drop-dead gorgeous as she enjoys dinner with family

Victoria Beckham looked drop-dead gorgeous as she enjoyed dinner with her husband David and kids as the happy family was spotted at the swanky Lo Scoglio restaurant in Nerano, Italy on Thursday, jetting into the country days after the trauma of a Miami restaurant brawl.

The fashion designer, 49, matched the footballer, 48, with a stylish straw sun hat as they were joined on their European getaway by youngest children Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12.

Former Spice Girl Victoria, who also shares sons Brooklyn, 24, and Romeo, 20, with her husband, cut a chic figure in a plunging black dress and shielded her eyes behind a pair of stylish shades.

She matched her bag perfectly to her hat and appeared in high spirits as she snapped fun photos of the family.

Meanwhile, David sported a preppy style in a white shirt and pistachio sweater slung casually over his shoulders.

It comes days after an incident occurred at Miami restaurant Gekko, which is owned by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and nightclub impresario David Grutman, on Friday.

A diner claimed he was beaten until bloody by security after his family tried to take a photo on his daughter's 21st birthday at a Miami hotspot where Lionel Messi and the Beckhams were partying.

The victim was accused of trying to photograph Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, which he denied, claiming: 'They jumped at us, they kicked me out and punched me in the face.