Prince Harry's newest project's first trailer dropped: Duke appears giving 'military-style' speech

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry's latest project's first trailer has been released by Netflix, showing the Duke delivering a 'military-style' speech.

The Duke of Sussex has seemingly modelled himself on 'wartime leadership' in the newest trailer for his latest project, Heart of Invictus.



The docuseries is the US-based couple's new project and will focus on competitors taking part in Harry's Invictus Games. It will become available on the streaming platform from August 30.



Harry, in the brand new clip, is seen giving a speech at the opening ceremony of the games last year, saying: "If your goal was to make your country proud, you've done it. If your goal was to make your family happy, you've achieved it. You are people of substance, of resilience, of strength, you have the heart of Invictus."

Sharing her expertise on Harry's appearance in the video, body language expert Judi James has said King Charles III's younger son has used "motivational phrases" to "build to a crescendo". She also pointed out how he uses a "military-style" speech to deliver his message.

"Harry seems to have modelled his body language and his verbal delivery on wartime leadership here, blending personal emotion with motivational phrases and a delivery of concise messages that build to a crescendo. He uses his left hand in a shaking baton signal to suggest strong emotions and a sense of driving his audience forward and as he clutches his mic in the other hand his voice initially seems to crack with personal emotion," said the expert in talks with The Mirror.

"This is shown as a dynamic, military-style keynote speech and as he talks about heart he even clamps his fist to his chest to illustrate it." She added how Harry positions himself as the "leader" in the trailer.



"Fortunately the stars of the clip are the athletes themselves but Harry is shown in the role of guru and leader, popping into shots and standing on stage urging them on to peak performance," concluded Judi.