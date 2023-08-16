Lili Reinhart opens up on Riverdale’s Ending with ‘Absurdity’ Of The Storylines

Lili Reinhart has a lot to say about Riverdale.



Lili Reinhart discusses the end of Riverdale after seven seasons and offers her opinion on popular clips from the show that highlights the "absurdity" of the plotlines.

Before the SAG-AFTRA strike and after the show's filming was finished, Reinhart and the rest of the cast spoke with Vulture about the project.

"We can all be happy that we had a f***ing consistent job for seven years. I could speak for probably all of us: We will never again do something that’s 100-plus episodes," Reinhart shared with the outlet.

Although it dared to be campy, Riverdale was a dark spin on Archie Comics. Many social media users have taken screenshots of the show's scenes and posted them online, and according to Reinhart, it's not always entertaining to see what others are saying about it.

"I think it’s important to acknowledge that our show is made fun of a lot. People see clips taken out of context and are like, ‘What? I thought this was about teenagers.’ And we thought so as well—in season one. But it’s really not been easy to feel that you’re the butt of a joke," she said.

Adding, "We all want to be actors; we’re passionate about what we do. So when the absurdity of our show became a talking point, it was difficult. It is ‘What the f***?’ That’s the whole point. When we’re doing our table reads and something ridiculous happens, Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] is laughing because he understands the absurdity and the campiness."

Reinhart also reminisced about auditioning for the show saying, "I had just signed a lease by myself in L.A., and I was terrified because I couldn’t afford it. This was my second time moving there to try and make it work, and I had no money and no job."

She added, "I remember after my final audition, I was on the phone with my mom and told her it was the first time ever in an audition process that I felt like I truly was okay and at peace with whatever the outcome was: ‘I gave them my version of what this character is, take it or leave it.’ That night, I found out I got it."

Riverdale will air its final episode on August 23 on The CW.