Holly Willoughby is on mission to celebrate women's power

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby is celebrating women’s team achievement, as they reached the World Cup final after a 3-1 victory over Australia in the semi-final in Sydney on Wednesday.
There are a number of big names in the industry who have congratulated them including David Beckham, his son Romeo, Piers Morgan, and others.
Holly Willoughby was also one of them to extend her well wishes and congratulate them by sharing a snap of the Lionesses in their post-match huddle, writing: 'Utterly incredible... wow wee! Congratulations @lionesses #lionesses.'
Tuning into the exciting match, Romeo took to Instagram Stories to share a snap of his TV as the final minutes ticked down.
Piers Morgan wrote: 'Never thought I'd get up at 3am to watch women's football, but I did and it was brilliant. Love these @Lionesses - such great ambassadors for England.'
England's women footballers celebrated as they made it through to their first-ever World Cup final after beating Australia by 3-1, with goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, and Alessia Russo.
