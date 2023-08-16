ALDI to acquire Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarket

A representational image of an ALDI store.—corporate.ALDI.us/file

BATAVIA: ALDI, one of America's fastest-growing retailers, announced Wednesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket in a bid to grow in the Southeast.

CEO ALDI Jason Hart said: "Like ALDI, Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket have long histories and many loyal customers in the Southeast and we look forward to serving them in the years to come.

The time was right to build on our growth momentum and help residents in the Southeast save on their grocery bills. The transaction supports our long-term growth strategy across the United States, including plans to add 120 new stores nationwide this year to reach a total of more than 2,400 stores by year-end."

This expansion effort will add 120 new stores nationwide by the end of this year, taking the total to 2,400 stores.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, expressed his enthusiasm for this momentous merger, emphasizing its alignment with the shared objective of delivering exceptional quality, service, and value to customers.

He remarked, "ALDI's alignment with our vision is a testament to our transformation journey and the dedication of our committed associates who tirelessly serve our communities. This unique collaboration promises to evolve our business for the betterment of our customers, associates, and the broader Southeast community."