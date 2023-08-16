ALDI to acquire Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarket

BATAVIA: ALDI, one of America's fastest-growing retailers, announced Wednesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket in a bid to grow in the Southeast.
CEO ALDI Jason Hart said: "Like ALDI, Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket have long histories and many loyal customers in the Southeast and we look forward to serving them in the years to come.
The time was right to build on our growth momentum and help residents in the Southeast save on their grocery bills. The transaction supports our long-term growth strategy across the United States, including plans to add 120 new stores nationwide this year to reach a total of more than 2,400 stores by year-end."
This expansion effort will add 120 new stores nationwide by the end of this year, taking the total to 2,400 stores.
Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, expressed his enthusiasm for this momentous merger, emphasizing its alignment with the shared objective of delivering exceptional quality, service, and value to customers.
He remarked, "ALDI's alignment with our vision is a testament to our transformation journey and the dedication of our committed associates who tirelessly serve our communities. This unique collaboration promises to evolve our business for the betterment of our customers, associates, and the broader Southeast community."
Travis King confesses he had decided to come over to as he harbored ill feeling against US Army treatment
Mark Meadows was criminally charged a day earlier by Fulton County with former president Donald Trump
"Vessel was spotted Monday almost 200 miles from island of Sal by Spanish fishing boat," police say
Cecily Aguilar admitted her guilt in November, faced charges for being an accessory to murder soldier Vanessa Guillén
Trevian Kutti's role is outlined in indictment, as she was recruited by Harrison Floyd Donald Trump to travel from...
Donald Trump was earlier indicted 3 times with a prior one in an investigation concerning overturning of 2020 election...