WATCH: Kyiv's sea drone blows up part of Crimea bridge as Russia-Ukraine war rages on

A screenshot from the video of the attack on the Crimea bridge by Ukraine.—Twitter

Ukrainian security services have released footage of an experimental sea drone nicknamed "Sea Baby" employed to execute an attack on Russia's bridge connecting to the annexed Crimea.



This disclosure not only unveils the difficulties of the operation but also serves as a warning that more such attacks are on the horizon.

This episode marks the first time that the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) has openly claimed responsibility for such an operation.

The attack, which occurred on July 17, inflicted significant damage on the bridge's road lanes and, according to Russian sources, tragically claimed the lives of two civilians.

Notably, this marked the second attack directed at this bridge, underscoring the complex challenge of protecting the sole independent Russian link to Crimea.

The bridge, which was grandly inaugurated by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018, stands as a potent symbol of his aspirations to annex Ukraine and forge an enduring connection with Russia.

Offering insights into the operation, Vasyl Maliuk, the chief of SBU, told CNN that the deployed drone, known as the "Sea Baby," was the outcome of meticulous development initiated immediately after the annexation.

Maliuk elaborated, "Sea surface drones are an exclusive innovation of the Security Service of Ukraine... With these drones, we recently achieved a successful strike on the Crimean bridge, the assault ship Olengorskiy Gornyak, and the SIG oil tanker."

This footage shows the pilot's perspective moments before the Sea Baby precisely delivered around 850 kilograms of explosives onto a concrete support pillar of the bridge.

While Ukraine had initially chosen discretion in addressing these attacks, opting for anonymous statements and vague references to "unidentified floating objects," Maliuk's direct acknowledgement of responsibility signals an extraordinary effort to apprise Moscow of the threat posed by these innovative drones.

Maliuk's emphasis on ongoing efforts underscores a proactive stance: "We are actively pursuing various new operations, including within the waters of the Black Sea. I assure you, the upcoming developments will be intriguing, especially for our adversaries."

Maliuk also claimed responsibility for the inaugural Ukrainian attack on the bridge in October, though he refrained from disclosing specific particulars.