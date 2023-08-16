Messi's 9th goal for Inter Miami books final spot in Leagues Cup

Josef MartÃ­nez #17 of Inter Miami CF celebrates his goal with Lionel Messi #10 and Jordi Alba #18 in the first half during the Leagues Cup 2023 semifinals match between Inter Miami CF and Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on August 15, 2023, in Chester, Pennsylvania.—AFP

Football legend Lionel Messi has achieved an extraordinary feat within just one month at Inter Miami, by scoring his 9th goal for the team in just 6 games and propelling the team to the final of the Leagues Cup with a resounding 4-1 victory over Philadelphia Union on Tuesday.

His amazing goal on Tuesday not only positioned him as the leading scorer in the Leagues Cup but also solidified his role as a game-changing force on the field.

Messi has impressively gained the third spot on Inter Miami's all-time scoring list within just a few weeks. With a mere 20-goal difference behind Gonzalo Higuain.

During the contest against Philadelphia Union, Messi's brilliance shone as he struck a potent low rocket from over 30 yards out in the 20th minute. The ball skillfully eluded Union's goalkeeper Andre Blake, ricocheting off the right post before nestling into the net. This display of precision and power underscores Messi's unparalleled ability to shape the course of a match.

The first half continued to highlight Inter Miami's prowess, with Spanish veteran Jordi Alba contributing a third goal just before halftime. Although Alejandro Bedoya's strike provided a consolation for Philadelphia with 17 minutes remaining, any hopes of a Union comeback were swiftly extinguished as David Ruiz secured Miami's triumph with a fourth goal in the 84th minute.

In the other Leagues Cup semifinal, Nashville SC clinched a 2-0 victory over Monterrey, earning them a place in the final against Inter Miami. The championship showdown is scheduled for August 19 in Nashville, Tennessee, promising an intense clash for the coveted trophy.

This annual Leagues Cup, bridging the realms of MLS and Mexico's Liga MX, has taken on heightened significance this year by encompassing all teams from both leagues. As the anticipation mounts for the ultimate championship clash, Lionel Messi's unparalleled impact on Inter Miami's meteoric rise continues to capture the imagination of football enthusiasts worldwide.