England beat Australia to set up final against Spain in FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

England´s forward #23 Alessia Russo (C) celebrates scoring her team´s third goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women´s World Cup semi-final football match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 16, 2023.— AFP

England emerged victorious against Australia in the second semi-final of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, securing their spot in the final showdown against Spain.

The Lionesses clinched a decisive 3-1 victory on Wednesday, giving a shock to the home crowd surpassing 75,000 attendees.

During the intense match, England seized the advantage in the opening half, courtesy of a goal by Ella Toone.

However, Australia's Sam Kerr swiftly responded, levelling the score just after the hour mark.

In a remarkable turn of events, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo propelled England ahead, securing their place in the championship match.