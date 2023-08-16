England beat Australia to set up final against Spain in FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

England emerged victorious against Australia in the second semi-final of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, securing their spot in the final showdown against Spain.
The Lionesses clinched a decisive 3-1 victory on Wednesday, giving a shock to the home crowd surpassing 75,000 attendees.
During the intense match, England seized the advantage in the opening half, courtesy of a goal by Ella Toone.
However, Australia's Sam Kerr swiftly responded, levelling the score just after the hour mark.
In a remarkable turn of events, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo propelled England ahead, securing their place in the championship match.
