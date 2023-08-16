Harry and Meghan making ‘excuses’ to keep grandkids away from King Charles

King Charles may have room for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at his birthday bash especially their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The relations between the Sussexes and the Royal Family have been tense following their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey and the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, detailing their grievances with the royals.

The ties got worse more so after Harry’s explosive memoir Spare, which hit the shelves in January this year.

According to royal biographer, Angela Levin, the monarch may want Harry and Meghan to attend the festivities that are potentially planned to mark his 75th birthday in November.

“Charles would want Harry and Meghan’s children there,” Levin told The Sun. “If Harry and Meghan want to make an excuse, that’s their decision.”

In his memoir, Harry had spilled the many issues that he had with his father and brother, Prince William. Moreover, in June last year, Harry was said to be “furious” over his treatment during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and wanted an apology from the Royals.

Levin, however, added that there is no hope for an apology to maintain ties.

“Harry will have to decide. The door is open. If Harry wants to go to get an apology, then he can get lost,” she warned. “He could go on his own and bring Archie with him. He’s a big boy now, five, and he could see his cousins.”