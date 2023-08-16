Russia's Luna-25 lander expected to enter moon's orbit today

A Soyuz 2.1b rocket with the Luna-25 lander blasts off from the launch pad at the Vostochny cosmodrome, some 180 km north of Blagoveschensk, in the Amur region, on August 11, 2023. — AFP/File

Moscow's Luna-25 lander, after a historical launch last week, is expected to enter the moon's orbit on Wednesday, in the first such Russian mission in almost 50 years, Russian space agency Roscosmos revealed.

In an attempt to restart and rebuild the nation's pioneering space programme, Russia launched the Luna-25 lander, Moscow's first such launch since 1976, AFP reported.

The lander is set to revolve 100 kilometres (62 miles) above the moon's surface, before a planned landing Monday north of the Boguslawsky crater on the lunar south pole.

According to Roscosmos, the cameras installed on the lander have already taken distant shots of the Earth and moon from space.

The lander, which weighs around 800 kilograms (1,764 pounds), was carried into space by a Soyuz rocket launched Friday from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East.

Additionally, the lander is due to stay on the moon for a year, where it will perform tasks such as collecting samples and analysing soil.

The mission comes as the future of Russia's long-running cooperation with the West in space looks in doubt, as Moscow presses ahead with its offensive in Ukraine.

Russia stated that it would go ahead with its own lunar plans, despite the European Space Agency (ESA) announcing it would not cooperate with Moscow on future missions over its actions in Ukraine.