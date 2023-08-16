Jennifer Lopez feels threatened by Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez may be enjoying her marital bliss with husband Ben Affleck, but there still seems to be some underlying tensions related to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

According to an insider cited by Closer Magazine, the Batman actor suggested a double-date with Garner and her boyfriend, John Miller, whom she has been dating since 2018.

The Gone Girl actor, 51, “gets on great” with Miller. The source added that Affleck suggested the date night idea to Garner and her businessman beau and they are both “down with” it.

However, when he poses the idea to his wife, she “turns it down flat every time.”

“She’s told him it’s bizarre and offensive that he keeps pushing the idea when she finds it so uncomfortable,” the source told the outlet. “Ben doesn’t understand why J.Lo won’t give Jennifer and John a chance – he thinks it would be a lot of fun and great for the kids.”

With the staunch approach of the On the Floor singer, the Air director finds that he is unable to hangout with his friends since he ends up refusing invites.

“The situation touches a raw nerve for him because it’s JLo telling him who he can and can’t be friends with,” the insider explained. “He hates how they come across as anti-social when they turn down invites.”

The source stressed that it’s “an issue that’s not going away.”

Almost two weeks ago, the Good Will Hunting actor, who usually appears wearing a gloomy expression, was all smiles as he made his way over to Garner and wrapped her in a hug.

The former couple, who was married from 2005 to 2018, indulged in an ‘impassioned conversation’ for around half an hour before parting and hugging goodbye, via Page Six.