Abhishek Bachchan thinks pal John Abraham ‘born to be mechanic’

Abhishek Bachchan thinks about pal John Abraham ‘he’s born to be mechanic’

Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham are celebrating their friendship in an interview in which Dhoom star takes a slight dig on Rocky Handsome star calling him a “mechanic.”



John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan have strengthened their friendship overtime by working together on two-projects; Dhoom and Dostana.

The stars sat together recently for an interview by Mashable India. The Guru star when queried if he has ever been into bikes pulling them apart and putting them back together, Abhishek call upon his friend instead.

He said, “I have a friend called John Abraham. I think he was born to be a mechanic. Lekin woh galti se supermodel aur superactor ban gaya (he became a model, actor by mistake). John's first passion is disassembling his bikes, then assembling them. So I have learnt a lot of that from him.”

Also, last year, Abhishek disclosed to the outlet, that it was John who taught him how to ride a bike for Dhoom. “I didn't know how to ride a bike. I'd ridden a bike in a film right before that but they put me on a trolley and take it. My mother and my father never allowed me to ride because they were scared. During the shooting, John taught me how to ride. John used to ride with me and teach me.”

The Paa star continued: “He was unbelievable. He used to live in Bandra, he would ride all the way back to Juhu with me. He said 'baba, just remember. You have to be very responsible.' He is Parsi so he knew how to disassemble the bike and said 'this (chassis) is what you are riding on.' He was so safe and he taught me everything and I was so confident after that.”

As for work front, the Dasvi star is busy in his forthcoming project, Ghoomer, in which he will appear as a cricket coach and will be released on August 18. On the other hand, John Abraham’s upcoming movies include Tehran and The Diplomat.