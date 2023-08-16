Jennifer Lopez narrowly avoids wardrobe malfunction in high slit dress

Jennifer Lopez almost had a wardrobe malfunction on Tuesday afternoon in New York City.



The 54-year-old man The Mother actress stepped out of an office building with her manager Benny Medina behind her, revealing plenty of skin in a peach colored sleeveless summer dress.

When the On The Floor singer took a step forward, the high split on her dress almost exposed her panties. Her thighs were on full view as she walked barefoot in backless Perspex high heels.

The Waiting For Tonight singer wore her highlighted hair down and accessorized with orange tinted gold framed aviator sunglasses and a Hermes Birkin bag.

Lopez was also accompanied by a woman walking by her side.

The actress from The Hustler makes her way to a waiting black SUV. Jenny From The Block crooner smiled at passers-by once she was in the car.



Lopez could have been attending meetings about her new alcoholic beverage Delola or her brand collaborations with Coach and Intimissi.

The actress was on the Italian island of Capri last week. She wowed her social media followers by wearing a stringy white bikini and promoting her beverage business Delola.

The model sat in a luxurious chair, flaunting her stunning form in a revealing swimwear. The Bronx native wore gold jewelry, including little hoop earrings and a lengthy necklace that cascaded down her toned body.