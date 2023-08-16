Farhan Akhtar finally opens up about casting Ranveer Singh in 'Don 3'

Farhan Akhtar admits facing the same outrage by the audience when Shah Rukh Khan replaced Amitabh Bachchan

Farhan Akhtar has finally spoken up about casting Ranveer Singh as the lead in Don 3.

Ever since the teaser for Don 3 came out, showcasing Ranveer as a replacement for Shah Rukh Khan, it sparked controversy as the fans could not absorb the replacement.

While talking about it at BBC Asian Network, Farhan said that the same problem emerged when Shah Rukh was stepping into Amitabh Bachchan's shoes.

He stated: "I’m just really looking forward to get it going. I mean Ranveer is amazing. He’s great for the part. He’s also as you can imagine, really excited and really nervous, about the thing you’re filling some big shoes before you."

The Dil Chahta Hai director further added: "But we went through the same emotional process when Shah Rukh did it and everyone was like ‘Oh my God, how can you replace Mr. Bachchan?’ That whole thing happened then."

The actor and director is pretty sure that the Simmba actor is going to do an absolutely amazing job in Don 3.

Farhan believes Ranveer would be perfect for the role. "It really is about an actor coming in and owning the part and making it really like, giving it their style and their flair. And he has that, he has that in spades. So, he’s going to do a great job", he said.

Ranveer Singh starrer Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar, is slated to release in 2025, reports Pinkvilla.